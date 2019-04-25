TRUMPBOTS V. COLLEGEGOERS:

A Donald Trump supporter from Rhode Island allegedly threatened to kill and eat a college professor and "eradicate" Democrats, according to federal officials.





Matthew Haviland, a 30-year-old resident of North Kingstown, threatened to murder and eat the professor in a series of March 10 emails, according to prosecutors. Haviland was arrested on Wednesday after an FBI investigation, and faces federal cyberstalking and threat charges. [...]





A friend of Haviland's told law enforcement that his political views had recently become "more extreme," according to the FBI affidavit, because he was angry over media coverage of Trump.