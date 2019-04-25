April 25, 2019
TRUMPBOTS V. COLLEGEGOERS:
Rhode Island Man Threatened to 'Eradicate' All Democrats, Eat Pro-Choice Professor: Feds (Will Sommer, 04.24.19, Daily Beast)
A Donald Trump supporter from Rhode Island allegedly threatened to kill and eat a college professor and "eradicate" Democrats, according to federal officials.Matthew Haviland, a 30-year-old resident of North Kingstown, threatened to murder and eat the professor in a series of March 10 emails, according to prosecutors. Haviland was arrested on Wednesday after an FBI investigation, and faces federal cyberstalking and threat charges. [...]A friend of Haviland's told law enforcement that his political views had recently become "more extreme," according to the FBI affidavit, because he was angry over media coverage of Trump.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 25, 2019 12:00 AM