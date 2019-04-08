TRAIL OF TEARS:

A new poll from Boston-based Emerson University finds Sen. Elizabeth Warren in third place among Democratic primary voters in her home state of Massachusetts, yet another sign that the one-time front runner's 2020 POTUS bid has failed to launch. It also raises the stakes in New Hampshire for her presidential campaign.





According to the poll released on Sunday, Warren trails Sen. Bernie Sanders (29 percent) and former Vice President Joe Biden (26 percent) with just 14 percent support among Massachusetts Democrats. That puts Warren just three points ahead of political newcomer Pete Buttigieg, mayor of the small Indiana city of South Bend.