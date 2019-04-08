April 8, 2019
TORCHING HER LAST SHRED OF DIGNITY:
Kirstjen Nielsen reportedly sought to mend ties with Trump in meeting that ended in her resignation (The Week, 4/08/19)
Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had requested Sunday evening's meeting with President Trump to work out "a way forward" at the U.S.-Mexico border and came prepared with "a list of things that needed to change to improve the relationship with Mr. Trump," The New York Times reports. Instead, during the "cordial" 30-minute meeting, "Trump was determined to ask for her resignation. After the meeting, she submitted it." The resignation was effective immediately.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 8, 2019 12:00 AM