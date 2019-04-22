April 22, 2019
THOSE TRUMPBOTS HATE THEM SOME SOROS FOR MYSTERIOUS REASONS:
F.B.I. Was Told That Militia in New Mexico Planned to Kill Obama and Clinton (Simon Romero, April 22, 2019, NY Times)
LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- The imprisoned leader of a right-wing militia that detained migrant families in New Mexico first came under the scrutiny of federal authorities in 2017, after the F.B.I. received reports that his group was "training" to assassinate Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and George Soros, according to documents unsealed Monday in federal court.
