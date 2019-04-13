THEY'LL BE NEEDED TO BUILD THE WALLS AROUND THE CITIES:





"Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities," tweeted the president on Friday.





No one has ever accused him of having a functioning brain cell, but it's cute how he thinks people who brave the gangs of the four Mexicos won't cross from VT to NH.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 13, 2019 10:49 AM

