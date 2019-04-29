THEY SERVE SHARED HATREDS, NOT THE MAN (profanity alert)

Bolton found an especially enthusiastic reception for arguments about the dangers of Islam. From 2013 to 2018, he was the chairman of the Gatestone Institute, which describes itself as "dedicated to educating the public about what the mainstream media fails to report." The institute, which paid Bolton a hundred and fifty-five thousand dollars in 2017, has published virulently anti-Muslim articles of questionable accuracy. During Bolton's tenure, one article warned of an impending "jihadist takeover" of Europe, and another claimed that immigrants from Somalia and other countries were turning Sweden into the "rape capital of the West." A report titled "History of the Muslim Brotherhood Penetration of the U.S. Government" suggested that both the anti-tax activist Grover Norquist and the State Department official Huma Abedin were sleeper agents. According to a database maintained by NBC News, at least four articles published by Gatestone were retweeted by the Internet Research Agency, the Russian intelligence front that led efforts to sow dissension during the 2016 election.





Like many conservatives in Israel and in the U.S., Bolton rejects the idea of a two-state solution. At a speech in Israel in 2017, he instead advocated a "three-state solution," in which Israel, Jordan, and Egypt would divide up the Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank, abolishing the political entities that now exist there. For that speech, Bolton received a hundred thousand dollars and a Guardian of Zion Award from Bar-Ilan University.





As Bolton became a celebrity in conservative media, he used his visibility to establish himself in electoral politics. In 2013, he set up a political-action committee, John Bolton Super PAC, which raised money to support Republican candidates. The most significant donor was Robert Mercer, the right-wing activist, hedge-fund billionaire, and co-founder of the data firm Cambridge Analytica, which later became notorious for capturing private information from some eighty-seven million Facebook users. Mercer gave the super PAC a total of five million dollars. During the elections in 2014 and 2016, Bolton's organization paid Cambridge Analytica $1.2 million, for psychographic data to tailor messages that would help Senate candidates, including Scott Brown, in New Hampshire, and Thom Tillis, in North Carolina. But Groombridge, Bolton's former aide, told me that the data turned out to be less effective than promised. "It was useless," he said. "We used it the way they told us, and it had no discernible impact whatsoever."





After forming the PAC, Bolton briefly considered running for President, but people close to him said that he was more focussed on another job. "He was running for Secretary of State," Groombridge told me. As with Bolton's nomination for U.N. Ambassador, there were reasons for concern that he wouldn't pass Senate confirmation. In Bolton's financial disclosure, he listed a forty-thousand-dollar payment, for a speech that he gave, in 2016, to Mujahideen-e-Khalq, an Iranian exile group dedicated to overthrowing the government in Tehran. The M.E.K., which professes an eccentric variant of Islam, has been characterized by many experts as resembling a cult. From 1997 until 2012, the United States listed it as a terrorist group, owing to a campaign of bombings and assassinations that it led in Iran. Bolton's association with the group apparently went back at least to that time. During the speech in 2016, he told the crowd, "I just say again what I have been saying for ten years that I've been coming to this rally: the regime in Tehran needs to be overthrown at the earliest opportunity!"





Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a frequent critic of the regime, said that Bolton's relationship with the group should have disqualified him from senior government jobs. "Anyone who pimps himself out to the M.E.K. fails the litmus test for integrity," he said. [...]





In addition to giving Trump a rundown of potential national threats each morning, Bolton attends the President's Daily Brief, a top-secret meeting with Gina Haspel, the head of the C.I.A., and Dan Coats, the director of National Intelligence. Trump prefers to hold these meetings just two or three times a week, and is famously susceptible to distractions--people walking into the office, telephone calls, even houseflies. Aides have found that detailed briefings provoke impatience; graphics and bullet points work better, and relatable photographs better still. "Bolton gets to the point very fast," a senior Administration official told me. "He's very brief, and the President appreciates that." Groombridge, the former aide, said, "John is thinking, To the extent I can modify or mollify the President's actions, I will. He is truly a patriot. But I wonder how he goes into work every day, because deep in his heart he believes the President is a moron."