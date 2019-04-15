THEY ASKED FOR TRUMPONOMICS...:

Some U.S. farm groups fear that President Donald Trump's terms for easing his trade war with China risk leaving large swaths of American agriculture worse off than before the conflict began.





Many producers are alarmed by signs that the administration would accept Chinese purchase target pledges for commodities like soybeans and pork without a promise to lift retaliatory tariffs, said industry representatives, some of whom spoke only on condition of anonymity to avoid consequences for publicly criticizing the administration.





"This is of great concern to producers out here facing another year of tariffs," said Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, which represents cherry, pear and apple growers in the Pacific Northwest. "We're disappointed. Clearly the priority lies elsewhere."





Farmers are unnerved by Trump's enthusiasm for tariffs and his tendency to pick industry winners and losers...