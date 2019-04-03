THEY ARE INDEED RECOUNTING A NUMBER OF DISTRICTS...:

President Donald Trump -- who has previously issued baseless claims about ballot-counting and voter fraud -- warned House Republicans on Tuesday night to be "more paranoid" about vote tallies.





Shortly after taking the stage at the National Republican Congressional Committee's spring dinner, Trump said, "We've got to watch those vote tallies," and implied, without citing a specific example, that close races had been wrongly decided for Democrats.





"I don't like the way the votes are being tallied," Trump said. "I don't like it, and you don't like it either. You just don't want to say it because you're afraid of the press. You're afraid of the press."