THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

Victor Wong took three years to build and program the robot called A.I Gemini and teach it artistic techniques.





Randomness has been written into its algorithm, meaning Wong does not know what it will paint before it begins.





The project is called 'Far Side of the Moon'. The robot's AI was fed NASA 3D images of the moon and imagery taken by China's Chang'e-4 lunar rover. It captured images of the dark side of the moon in January.





A.I Gemini takes an average of 50 hours to create a blend of landscapes on traditional, fresh xuan paper made from bark and rice straw. The average price for a piece on sale in London is £10,000 ($13,000).





Wong designed the robot to use the ancient Chinese art of shuimo to create its paintings, using mainly black ink and water.