THE WAGES OF TRUMPONOMICS:





U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in February, the latest sign economic growth has shifted into low gear as stimulus from $1.5 trillion in tax cuts and increased government spending fades.





The GOP has warned for decades that taxes and regulations suppress growth, but Donald isn't a Republican.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 1, 2019 10:08 AM

