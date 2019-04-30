THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has hired Patrick Fallon, former chief of the FBI's Financial Crimes Section, according to two sources familiar with the move. [...]





Frank Figliuzzi, former Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division, called Fallon's hiring significant.





"The fact that the Committee has hired someone at the former senior executive service level from within the FBI's Financial Crimes Section is significant, and to me denotes an effort to apply significant resources to examining and analyzing financial findings," Figliuzzi said. "By the time you got to the head of the Financial Crimes section, you would have substantial white collar crime and global financial crime experience, both at the street level and the supervisory level. And his role at headquarters would have had him overseeing the bulk of all financial crime cases in the FBI."



