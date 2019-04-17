THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

John Dowd, who represented Trump for nearly a year of the 21-month investigation, told The Daily Beast he believes the report may cause trouble for Trump. [...]





[A Republican congressional staffer whose boss has been a vocal critic of the Mueller probe] told The Daily Beast that their office has its fridges "stocked with Red Bull for a marathon speed-reading session."





"I think it's probably not going to be a good day for Republicans because any kind of color that the report on Thursday sheds onto this is only going to be upside for Democrats," the staffer added. "Four hundred pages is a lot of ink to say no collusion and no obstruction."