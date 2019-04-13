THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

When the ideological left engages in what is variously denigrated as "political correctness," virtue-signaling, performative wokeness, or "social-justice warrior" cry-bullying, many on the right find it easy to spot the flaws in those modes of discourse. But that discernment vanishes when the populist right indulges in the same vices (even as progressives become unusually attuned to their downsides).





Last month, Representative Ilhan Omar attended a banquet hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, where she delivered remarks for roughly 20 minutes.





A major theme was prejudice against Muslims. "Here's the truth," she said. "For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen. Frankly, I'm tired of it. And every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."





Omar's meaning was clear: Many Muslims felt collectively blamed for something that was indisputably perpetrated by a tiny fraction of their coreligionists and marshaled new resources to protect their civil rights in response.