April 11, 2019
THE POINT OF WORKING WITH MANAFORT IS ALWAYS TO ENGAGE IN CRIMINALITY:
Ex-Obama White House counsel expected to be indicted in relation to work with Paul Manafort (Catherine Garcia, April 10, 2019, The Week)
Under the 1938 Foreign Agents Registration Act, individuals must let the Justice Department know if they are lobbying or advocating in the United States on behalf of a foreign government or political entity. The expected indictment is connected to work Craig did in 2012 with President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, on behalf of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice, The Associated Press reports. Last year, Manafort pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his Ukrainian lobbying.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 11, 2019 12:00 AM