April 4, 2019
THE INHERENT TENSION BETWEEN THE ISOLATIONISM AND RACISM OF THE rIGHT:
Bolton Builds Anti-China Campaign at the U.N. (COLUM LYNCH, APRIL 3, 2019, Foreign Policy)
John Bolton, the U.S. national security advisor, is leading a campaign to contain China's growing influence in the United Nations and other international organizations, a move that reflects growing alarm that Beijing is taking advantage of the U.S. retreat from the world stage to build diplomatic alliances and promote its own global interests.
