THE HIGH COST OF HATING ASIANS:

The United States spent eight years negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). This 12-country Pacific Rim trade pact was partly designed to build an economic and diplomatic alliance that would keep China, which had been excluded from the deal, in check.





But the United States' objective was also to open up new markets for U.S.-made products, especially U.S. agricultural goods. A 2016 analysis from the International Trade Commission found that agriculture and food would be the U.S. sector that saw the greatest percentage gain in output growth as a result of the TPP.





Greater access to the Japanese market was particularly enticing to U.S. farmers and ranchers. Japan is a wealthy, mature economy -- where high-income consumers can afford high-end U.S. beef and high-quality U.S. grains -- but it's also an economy that has had high barriers to agricultural trade.





And so, as part of the TPP talks, the U.S. trade team spent about a year negotiating one-on-one with Japan about agriculture, with the understanding that whatever concessions the United States won would be granted to the other TPP member countries as well.





This allowed us to "design the shape of a package that catered to U.S. priorities," explains Darci Vetter, then the chief agricultural negotiator in the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.