THE DIFFERENCE GOVERNING MAKES:

"Obviously as many of you know, we have had persistent water problems, and I've been very clear that the time for us to address this is now," the governor said at a news conference at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach. "We have taken action. We're going to take more today."





Frazer said he understood that addressing the water problems would be his priority.





"Our water-dominated environment is inextricably linked to the health and happiness of all Floridians and the state's economic well-being," he said. "In fact, the legacy of our leadership will rest squarely on an ability to ensure the water resources in this state are restored, protected and conserved to meet the needs of current and future generations." [...]





In an interview, the governor's new science officer said the head of his department, Florida Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein, took climate change seriously and so did he.





"The secretary is clearly on the record that climate change is real and that humans are responsible for it, and my view is consistent with that," he said. "I feel comfortable, after talking with Noah, that we'll have the freedom to talk and discuss science in an open, collegial manner like you would do anywhere, so I feel really good about that."





Initial reaction to the announcement was favorable.





"Science is back in the state of Florida," said Kimberly Mitchell, executive director of Everglades Trust, who attended the news conference. "Science is back with a vengeance."