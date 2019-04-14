THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Jon's Christ allegory and Jamie's redemption story are the most obvious Catholic themes in Game of Thrones, but there are many others. The phrase Valar morghulis, for example, is a Braavosi greeting frequently used on the show. In the "Common Tongue," it means "All men must die." Valar dohaeris, the customary response, means "All men must serve."





These phrases call to mind the Catholic practice of memento mori, Latin for "remember your death." As part of this practice, which dates from medieval times, some Catholics keep small clay skulls or other symbols of death as a reminder of life's fleeting nature. The intent is not to be morbid but rather to inspire reflection and acceptance. As Saint Ambrose noted, death is "due to us all." It is life's only certainty and part of our common humanity. Memento mori teaches us to treat each day not only as a gift from God but as an opportunity to serve others in the hope of achieving salvation.





So, what does the trailer for Season 8 of Game of Thrones tell us about death? Arya Stark says that death has "many faces" and that she looks "forward to seeing this one." And while fans have long wondered who will survive the long night and rule Westeros, perhaps the answer was there all along: Valar morghulis. All men must die.





Something to think about during Holy Week -- because Easter is coming.