April 28, 2019
THANKS, DONALD!:
Border Patrol is now releasing migrant families directly in Tucson (Rafael Carranza, 4/26/19, Arizona Republic)
Border Patrol officials have begun releasing migrant families in Tucson because they lack the space to detain them and immigration officials are unable to take them into custody.The practice has been going on for about a month, according to the Border Patrol's Tucson sector, which covers most of Arizona's border with Mexico.
