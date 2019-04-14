THANKS, DONALD!

[T]rump and Republicans face a major problem: The 2010 law known as Obamacare has become more popular and enmeshed in the country's health-care system over time. Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia have expanded Medicaid -- including more than a dozen run by Republicans -- and 25 million more Americans are insured, with millions more enjoying coverage that is more comprehensive because of the law.





Even Republicans who furiously fought the creation of the law and won elections with the mantra of repeal and replace speak favorably of President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement.





"Quite obviously, more people have health insurance than would otherwise have it, so you got to look at it as positive," Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said in a recent interview.





Ten years ago, Grassley was at the forefront of GOP opposition to the law, ominously pushing the debunked claim that it would allow the government to "pull the plug on grandma" by creating "death panels."





Today, Grassley is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, the panel that would be responsible for drafting a new health-care law, and he has shown little enthusiasm for Trump's call for congressional Republicans to produce a replacement for the ACA.





Republicans from states that embraced the law's Medicaid expansion also concede that it has benefited large portions of the low-income population, many of whom were previously uninsured.