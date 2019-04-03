SURE HOPE HE'S USING HILLARY'S SERVER:

As palm trees swayed in the ocean breeze, Yujing Zhang approached Secret Service agents in the Mar-a-Lago parking lot.





She said she was going to the swimming pool at the Palm Beach presidential estate and presented agents with two Chinese passports in her name. That raised suspicions with her screeners, but a call to the front desk at Mar-a-Lago revealed a club member with a similar last name and with that, and a possible language barrier, reception waved her through.





Not long after, Zhang was arrested carrying four cellphones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and a thumb drive containing computer malware in an incident that is shining a spotlight on the unique difficulty of fortifying the oceanside Florida estate of President Donald Trump -- who was staying at the club that weekend but golfing elsewhere at the time.





Zhang's arrest has revived concerns about security -- particularly cyber security -- at a presidential refuge that mixes social functions, world diplomacy and extraordinary access to the president.