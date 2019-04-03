SUFFIECIENT FOR THE FOUNDERS, SUFFICIENT FOR US:

For 14 years Womersley has worked at "home kill," shooting beasts for small farmers and cutting them up, but tough new gun laws to be adopted after the nation's worst mass murder by a lone gunman will require him to surrender another of his guns.





"Guns are a way of life for me, really," says Womersley, 48, who received his first firearm, a .22-calibre rifle, for his 12th birthday, and now hunts with his 15-year-old daughter.





"It's pretty much what I live and breathe. I (shoot) on the weekends for fun and then I do it during the week for a job."





As the first beast slumps, he rapidly draws back and pushes forward his riflebolt, firing again and then a third time. In seconds, three cattle are dead on the damp ground. He gathers his knives and begins to cut them up.





"I shoot animals, I don't shoot targets. I shoot food," says Womersley. [...]





"I don't think we need military-style weapons in our society. I definitely don't need them in my job," he says. "It's like driving around in a Ferrari, you don't need it."