STOPPING THE FLOW OF PEE:

The Justice Department released a redacted version of the special counsel's report on Thursday. Times reporters uncovered the biggest findings and shared excerpts and analysis. [...]





Stopping the exchange of possibly fake, compromising tapes of Trump's conduct in Russia.





Vol. II, Page 27: Comey's briefing included the Steele reporting's unverified allegation that the Russians had compromising tapes of the President involving conduct when he was a private citizen during a 2013 trip to Moscow for the Miss Universe Pageant. During the 2016 presidential campaign, a similar claim may have reached candidate Trump. On October 30, 2016, Michael Cohen received a text from Russian businessman Giorgi Rtskhiladze that said, "Stopped flow of tapes from Russia but not sure if there's anything else. Just so you know ...." 10/30/16 Text Message, Rtskhiladze to Cohen. Rtskhiladze said "tapes" referred to compromising tapes of Trump rumored to be held by persons associated with the Russian real estate conglomerate Crocus Group, which had helped host the 2013 Miss Universe contest in Russia... Rtskhiladze said he was told the tapes were fake, but he did not communicate that to Cohen.





In a footnote of the report, a Russian businessman is quoted as stating via text message that he had "stopped flow" of possibly fake, compromising tapes of Mr. Trump's conduct in Russia. This offers a new detail on the sensational question of whether, as claimed in the unverified dossier compiled by a former British intelligence agent, Mr. Trump was caught with prostitutes on video in his Moscow hotel in 2013.