SO NEARLY THE GREAT AMERICAN NOVEL:





WRITER John Thorn, official historian, Major League Baseball ("Baseball in the Garden of Eden")

FAVORITE BOOK "The Universal Baseball Association Inc., J Henry Waugh, Prop.," by Robert Coover (1968)

COMMENT "It's not only the greatest of baseball novels, but a crystal-ball view into the brain of the obsessed fantasy-baseball player - and all of us who often prefer baseball to real life."





Mr. Coover ultimately loses control of the narrative, but what makes this the closest thing we have to the GMN is that it's not just a book about baseball but about God and Man.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 6, 2019 9:03 AM

