SO MUCH WINNING! (profanity alert):

President Trump seethed Friday over the special counsel's damning portrayal of his protracted campaign to thwart the Russia investigation and directed much of his ire at former White House counsel Donald McGahn, whose ubiquity in the report's footnotes laid bare his extensive cooperation in chronicling the president's actions.





Some of the report's most derogatory scenes were attributed not only to the recollections of McGahn and other witnesses, but also to the contemporaneous notes kept by several senior administration officials -- the kind of paper trail that Trump has long sought to avoid leaving.





Many White House aides use pen and paper both as a defensive mechanism -- such as when then-chief of staff John Kelly documented Trump's move to grant security clearances to his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner -- and as a means of creating the first draft of a page-turning presidency.





But the fact that some of those notes became primary source material for Mueller to paint a vivid portrait of Trump's deception and malfeasance angered the president, who was stewing over the media coverage as he decamped to Florida for the holiday weekend, according to people familiar with his thinking.