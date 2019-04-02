April 2, 2019
SO MUCH WINNING!:
Trump punts health care until after 2020: Just last week the president had seemed to go all in on a new effort to wipe out Obamacare. (QUINT FORGEY and JOHN BRESNAHAN 04/01/2019, Politico)
President Donald Trump signaled Monday that congressional Republicans would wait until after the 2020 elections to vote on a GOP replacement for Obamacare -- putting off a presumably savage legislative battle on a hot-button campaign issue until after his re-election bid.
He's the Washington Generals.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 2, 2019 12:00 AM