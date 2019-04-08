SHUFFLING DECK CHAIRS...:

The president's frantic four days of bloodletting at DHS and other agencies blindsided senior Republicans who are already fretting about difficult confirmation battles ahead. Some are worried about the rising influence of top White House aide Stephen Miller. And after November elections in which suburban voters rejected Trump's hard-line immigration agenda, the president is once again making it the centerpiece of the GOP's platform.





"It's a mess," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said, summing up the dynamic on the border and in Washington. [...]





"Strikes me as just a frustration of not being able to solve a problem. Honestly, it wasn't Secretary Nielsen's fault. It wasn't for lack of effort on her part. I don't know if there's anybody who's going to be able to do more," said Cornyn, who spoke to Nielsen on Monday and planned to speak to her interim replacement, Kevin McAleenan, later in the day.





Cornyn said he has no idea what Miller's "agenda" is in determining immigration policy because he isn't Senate-confirmed and doesn't correspond with the Hill.