April 16, 2019
SEAN WILL BOOK THEM:
Fox News Anchors Shut Down Conspiracy Theories About Notre Dame Fire: Neil Cavuto hung up on a guest mid-conversation while Shepard Smith openly scolded one who echoed baseless speculation about the horrific fire. (Justin Baragona, 04.15.19, Daily Beast)
During two separate occasions on Monday afternoon, Fox News anchors Shepard Smith and Neil Cavuto had to dump out of interviews after their guests wildly speculated and parroted conspiracy theories that the blaze that suddenly destroyed much of the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was an intentionally malicious act.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 16, 2019 4:00 AM