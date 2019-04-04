RUNS IN THE FAMILY:

Trump's father, Fred Trump, was born in New York. Trump's grandfather, Friedrich Trump, was born in the German village of Kallstadt.





According to a German historian, Friedrich Trump immigrated to the US in 1885, escaping poverty and allegedly catering to miners during the Gold Rush in the western US. He returned to Germany in 1901, fell in love with Elisabeth Christ. The two married and returned to the US.





Friedrich attempted to return to Germany in 1905 when Christ became homesick, but was ejected from Germany and ordered not to return after it became apparent he failed to perform mandatory military service.