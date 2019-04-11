POPULAR SOVEREIGN:

Hamad's statement is, nonetheless, in line with Hamas' updated founding charter issued in May 2017. The charter states, "In its relations with world nations and peoples, Hamas believes in the values of cooperation, justice, freedom and respect of the will of the people." It adds, "Hamas welcomes the stances of states, organizations and institutions that support the rights of the Palestinian people. ... At the same time, it denounces the support granted by any party to the Zionist [Israel]."





The charter makes no mention of the United States. This seems to imply a consensus among members not to object to a meeting with Washington aimed at improving Hamas' international image.





Hasan Youssef, a Hamas leader in the West Bank, reasserted to Palestinian news website al-Modon on March 31 that Hamas doesn't object to meeting any US official, even Trump himself, despite the latter's bias toward Israel. He noted, however, that the aim of such a meeting would be to convey the Palestinian version of the conflict with Israel.





Meanwhile, PLO Executive Committee member Ahmad Majdalani, who is close to Abbas, told Al-Monitor, "Hamas' desire to open a dialogue with the US is not surprising. The movement sees itself as an alternative to the Palestinian leadership. Hamad's statements aim to pave the way for the 'deal of the century,' [an as-yet unveiled US peace proposal]. This proves our convictions that Hamas is a party to this deal. Hamas is a pragmatic organization, it has flexible political positions, and does not oppose the rapprochement with Washington."