April 27, 2019
PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:
Boiled Cider: Popular in colonial New England, this "apple molasses" is now made by only a handful of commercial producers. (Atlas Obscura, 4/27/19)
Apple cider is practically the official beverage of the fall foliage season in the United States. But you're far less likely to find its concentrated sibling, boiled cider, at local farm stands. This traditional New England sweetener, which dates back to colonial times, is made by reducing fresh cider into a thick, gooey, dark liquid also called "apple molasses."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 27, 2019 8:22 AM