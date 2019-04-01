PASSING THE TEST:

What should have been routine municipality elections morphed into a referendum on Erdoğan's decade and a half in office as economic woes began to bite into his support.





Erdoğan's leadership has been marked by consistently strong economic growth, but last year's currency crisis triggered an official recession last month. Inflation is hovering at about 20%, sending the cost of living soaring for working-class AKP voters.





Opposition hope that dissatisfaction at inflation and rising unemployment would be enough to dissuade working-class AKP voters from turning up to vote appeared to be well-founded.