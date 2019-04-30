April 30, 2019
ONLY RED STATES ARE IN PLAY:
2020 Texas: Biden and Beto in Dead Heat in Democratic Primary. (Emerson Polling, 4/29/19)
In general election matchups, Trump is in statistical dead heats with four of the top six Democratic opponents and leads the other two. In a Donald Trump versus Joe Biden matchup, the two are almost exactly even at 50% for Biden and 49% for Trump. Beto O'Rourke versus Trump is very similar, with 50% going to Beto and 50% supporting Trump.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 30, 2019 12:00 AM