OBSTRUCTOR-IN-CHIEF:

Trump's advisers rarely challenged him and often willingly did his bidding, according to the special counsel's report released Thursday. But in some cases, they refused when Trump pushed them to the brink of committing outright crimes.





Trump ordered Donald McGahn to instigate special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's firing, but the White House lawyer decided he would resign rather than follow through.





Trump urged Corey Lewandowski to ask then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to curtail the investigation, but his former campaign manager only delivered the message to an intermediary.





And Trump demanded that Reince Priebus procure Sessions's resignation, but the White House chief of staff did not carry out the directive.





The vivid portrait that emerges from Mueller's 448-page report is of a presidency plagued by paranoia, insecurity and scheming -- and of an inner circle gripped by fear of Trump's spasms. Again and again, Trump frantically pressured his aides to lie to the public, deny true news stories and fabricate a false record.





"If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state," the report says. "Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment."