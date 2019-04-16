NOTHING LEFT BUT REACTION:

Most Republicans are rejecting Democrat-led state bills to tighten childhood immunization laws in the midst of the worst measles outbreak in two decades, alarming public health experts who fear the nation could become as divided over vaccines as it is over global warming.





Democrats in six states -- Colorado, Arizona, New Jersey, Washington, New York and Maine -- have authored or co-sponsored bills to make it harder for parents to avoid vaccinating their school-age children, and mostly faced GOP opposition. Meanwhile in West Virginia and Mississippi, states with some of the nation's strictest vaccination laws, Republican lawmakers have introduced measures to expand vaccine exemptions, although it's not yet clear how much traction they have.





In Washington state, which has one of the biggest measles outbreaks, a bill in the state Senate to narrow vaccine exemptions passed through the health committee without the support of a single Republican. The same thing happened in legislative committees in Colorado and Maine over the past week.