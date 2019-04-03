April 3, 2019
NOTHING BOOSTS MARKETS LIKE DEFEATS FOR TRUMPENOMICS:
Stocks up on hopes for U.S.-China trade, soft Brexit (Chuck Mikolajczak, 4/03/19, Reuters)
World stocks climbed for a fifth session on Wednesday on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and for a softer British exit from the European Union, while oil prices retreated after an unexpected rise in inventories.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 3, 2019 4:54 PM
