April 29, 2019
NO ONE HAS IT HARDER THAN THEIR FATHER DID:
Food stamps recipients can now order groceries online for delivery. Amazon, Walmart and ShopRite will offer the service (Nathaniel Meyersohn and Tami Luhby, 4/29/19, CNN Business)
Walmart, Amazon and grocery chains like ShopRite hope to tap into a lucrative new market: Food stamp recipients who want to shop for groceries online.For the first time, the US Department of Agriculture has given the green light for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to use their benefits to buy groceries online and get them delivered to their homes, the agency said Thursday.
