No, most Hispanic voters don't back Trump and his policies. In fact, Hispanics oppose his immigration policies in larger numbers than the rest of the population.





For example, right before the 2018 midterm election, we asked respondents to identify the most important factor in their vote choice. Among Hispanics, the most popular choice was "a vote against President Trump and his agenda," with 39% of Hispanics selecting this option, compared to 32% of non-Hispanics.





However, Hispanic preferences do diverge across partisan lines. Over half of Hispanics who aren't Republicans said "a vote against President Trump and his agenda" was their main reason for voting. Conversely, 45% of Hispanic Republicans chose "a vote to support President Trump and his agenda" as the most important reason for their vote - a significant number, but still lower than the number of non-Hispanic Republicans who said the same.





Attitudes toward the president's immigration policies were also striking.





We asked respondents, "Would you say immigration helps the U.S. more than it hurts it, or immigration hurts the U.S. more than it helps it?" Just over half of Hispanics said that immigration helps the U.S. more than it hurts it. Meanwhile, 35% of non-Hispanics said the same.





On the question of immigrants who immigrated illegally, more than two-thirds of Hispanic respondents reported that "illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and obtain citizenship," compared to just 54% of non-Hispanics. Hispanics are also much less likely to believe that undocumented immigrants commit more crimes than American citizens.





We asked respondents about their opinions regarding the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the border. Only 16% of Hispanics see this policy as acceptable, compared to 25% of non-Hispanics.





Hispanics are not monolithic. When it comes to immigration, they are divided strongly across partisan lines.





For example, 57% of Hispanic non-Republicans say that immigration helps the U.S. Only 34% of Hispanic Republicans say the same.





What's more, Hispanic non-Republicans are almost twice as likely as Hispanic Republicans to say that "illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and obtain citizenship."





However, Hispanic Republicans are still more likely to take positions that are pro-immigration than Republicans who aren't Hispanic. For example, 40% of Hispanic Republicans agree that "illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and obtain citizenship." The same is true for just 29% of Republicans who aren't Hispanic.