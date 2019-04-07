April 7, 2019
NEOCONS WOULD BE MELTING DOWN IF ILHAN SAID IT:
In Speech to Republican Jews, Trump Refers to Netanyahu as "Your Prime Minister" (DANIEL POLITI, APRIL 06, 2019, Slate)
President Donald Trump spoke to members of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas Saturday and seemed to suggest that Jews and Israelis are one and the same. "I stood with your prime minister at the White House to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Trump said referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 7, 2019 7:40 AM