MERITING GARLAND:

For many conservatives, one major allure of a Donald Trump presidency was the president's determination to pack the Supreme Court with right-leaning justices. Indeed, conservatives and liberals alike took it as a foregone conclusion that freshman Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh could be counted upon to further a Trump agenda by rounding out a predictable majority.





But there's something that such hopefuls may have overlooked: the one-two punch of a John Roberts swing-vote and Kavanaugh as the chief justice's mini-me. Now, after Kavanaugh has taken part in 25 official SCOTUS opinions, recognition of a potentially budding bromance between the senior and junior justices is captivating court-watchers.





Kavanaugh and Roberts, both alumni justices of the D.C. Circuit Court, have voted together on the high bench in all but one official decision. The cases in which a Roberts- Kavanaugh duo have sided with the court's liberals include both civil and criminal cases, and range from the sensational to the mundane.