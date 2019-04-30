April 30, 2019
MAYBE THEY WANT TO SUPPORT HIM...:
Right Wing Smear Campaigners Try to Cook Up Fake Sexual Assault Accusations Against Pete Buttigieg (ELLIOT HANNON, APRIL 29, 2019, Slate)
The Daily Beast reported Monday that noted right-wing smear campaigners Jacob Wohl and lobbyist Jack Burkman have been busy trying to cook up a controversy about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. The pair have reportedly been trying to recruit Republican men to make sexual assault accusations against Buttigieg, the openly gay Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ind. As with most things Wohl and Burkman touch, the scheme appears to be comically simplistic, deeply cynical, and possibly illegal.
..but require that he behave like their other hero, Donald?
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 30, 2019 12:03 AM