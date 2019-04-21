A Washington state Republican politician took part in private discussions with rightwing figures about carrying out surveillance, "psyops" and even violent attacks on perceived political enemies, according to chat records obtained by the Guardian.





State representative Matt Shea, who represents Spokane Valley in the Washington state house, participated in the chats with three other men. All of the men used screen aliases - Shea's was "Verum Bellator", Latin for true warrior. The Guardian confirmed the identity of those in the chat by cross-checking phone numbers attached to the Signal accounts.





The group included Jack Robertson, who broadcasts a far-right radio show, Radio Free Redoubt, under the alias "John Jacob Schmidt". The chat also included Anthony Bosworth, whose history includes a public altercation with his own daughter and bringing guns to a court house. Bosworth participated in the 2016 occupation of the Malheur national wildlife refuge, reportedly at Shea's request.