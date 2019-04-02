LAUGHINGSTOCK:





Democrats mocked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for pushing back his promise of sweeping healthcare reform until after the 2020 election, and said they were happy to make it a central campaign issue. [...]





Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, said he told Trump on Monday that the party was not about to restart work on comprehensive healthcare legislation, noting they were unable to pass a plan when they controlled both chambers of Congress in the first two years of the Trump presidency.





"I made it clear to him we were not going to be doing that in the Senate," McConnell told reporters.





Democrats won control of the House of Representatives in November elections after campaigning heavily on healthcare.