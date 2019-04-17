KNOWING YOUR BASE:





Trump's re-election campaign is spending millions of dollars on Facebook ads targeting senior citizens with racist immigration lies and smears.





A data-mining analysis of public Facebook data by the firm Bully Pulpit Interactive uncovered where Trump's money is going on the social media platform. According to Facebook, Trump has spent at least $11.3 million in the last month on advertising on their site.





A full 44 percent of the money Trump is spending on Facebook ads is targeting voters over 65 years old.