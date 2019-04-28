KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmed called al-Sadr a "dog" in a tweet on Saturday after the latter denounced the wars in Yemen, Bahrain and Syria and demanded their leaders' immediate departure.





In response, Bahrain's foreign ministry summoned Iraq's top envoy, Charge d'Affaires Nihad Rajab Askar, to express the kingdom's dismay.





"The statement is a blatant and unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain," a statement by the Bahrain foreign ministry said.





"It violates the principles of international law and affects the nature of relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Iraq."