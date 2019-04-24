KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

"After a wink at the dismembering of a journalist, not a whisper from the Trump administration when Saudi Arabia beheads 37 men in one day - even crucifying one two days after Easter," Zarif said on Twitter, referring to the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi agents in October.





"Membership of the #B_team - Bolton, Bin Salman, Bin Zayed & "Bibi" - give immunity for any crime," Zarif added, referring to the US NSA and the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.