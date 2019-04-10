KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

The Middle East saw far fewer executions in 2018 than it did the previous year, driven largely by sharp reductions in the number of people being put to death in Iran and Iraq, according to Amnesty International.





A report from the human rights group released on Tuesday found that the number of executions in the Middle East fell by 41 percent in one year, from 847 in 2017 to 501 in 2018. [...]





"A 50 percent drop in Iran shows that when legal reforms take place, executions can fall."