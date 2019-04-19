KING LITTLE FINGER, FIRST OF HIS NAME:

Let's start with the obvious: Every president lies. Maybe it's a little fib. Maybe it's "If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor." Maybe it's actual perjury. After all, we live in a fallen world and saints typically don't run for president.





All of that said, the sheer volume of falsehoods, fabrications, mistruths, and prevarications from Trump and his administration collected in the Mueller report should be disconcerting to pretty much everyone in America, regardless of party or creed. He lies to the press. He lies in official communications. He lies to his staff. He tries to get others to lie for him.





Here's a small sample (all page numbers are from Vol. II)...