JUST ANOTHER VERY FINE PERSON...:





A gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle walked into a suburban San Diego County synagogue and opened fire on the congregation Saturday, killing one person and injuring three in an attack that authorities believe was motivated by hate.





A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting, authorities said. The gunman entered Chabad of Poway on Chabad Way about 11:20 a.m. and started firing.





He was identified as John T. Earnest, a Rancho Penasquitos resident. He is being questioned by homicide detectives.





Earnest appears to have written a letter posted on the Internet filled with anti-Semitic screeds. In the letter, he also talked about the planning the attack.





"How long did it take you to plan the attack? Four weeks. Four weeks ago, I decided I was doing this. Four weeks later, I did it."





Earnest, who is white, wrote that he was willing to sacrifice his future "for the sake of my people." [...]





The attack comes six months after a man with a history of posting anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant social media messages opened fire at a temple in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and wounding six more.