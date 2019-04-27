April 27, 2019
JUST ANOTHER VERY FINE PERSON...:
Suspect in deadly synagogue shooting near San Diego wrote anti-Semitic manifesto (KRISTINA DAVIS, SARAH PARVINI and J. HARRY JONES, APR 27, 2019, LA Times)
A gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle walked into a suburban San Diego County synagogue and opened fire on the congregation Saturday, killing one person and injuring three in an attack that authorities believe was motivated by hate.A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting, authorities said. The gunman entered Chabad of Poway on Chabad Way about 11:20 a.m. and started firing.He was identified as John T. Earnest, a Rancho Penasquitos resident. He is being questioned by homicide detectives.Earnest appears to have written a letter posted on the Internet filled with anti-Semitic screeds. In the letter, he also talked about the planning the attack."How long did it take you to plan the attack? Four weeks. Four weeks ago, I decided I was doing this. Four weeks later, I did it."Earnest, who is white, wrote that he was willing to sacrifice his future "for the sake of my people." [...]The attack comes six months after a man with a history of posting anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant social media messages opened fire at a temple in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and wounding six more.
WHO IS JOHN T. EARNEST? MALE SUSPECT IN DEADLY POWAY SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING (SCOTT MCDONALD ON 4/27/19, LA Times)
According to the NBC 7 report, Earnest produced an online manifesto in which he took responsibility for arson at a nearby mosque in nearby Escondido last month, and on Reddit said he planned to livestream his shooting Saturday on Facebook. His account has been deactivated.In the reported manifesto, Earnest said the shooting suspects for the Pittsburgh mosque, which was six months ago to the day, and last month's shooting at a Christchurch, New Zealand mosque inspired him to carry out the shooting in Poway, which is a San Diego suburb.At a news conference, San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore said. "This individual was with an AR-type assault weapon and opened fire on the people inside the synagogue."
