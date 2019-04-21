JOINT OPERATIONS:

As laid out by Mueller, Assange's involvement in Russia's election interference began with a June 14, 2016 direct message to WikiLeaks' Twitter account from "DC Leaks," one of the false fronts created by the Russians to launder their hacked material.





"You announced your organization was preparing to publish more Hillary's emails," the message read, according to Mueller's report. "We are ready to support you. We have some sensitive information too, in particular, her financial documents. Let's do it together. What do you think about publishing our info at the same moment? Thank you."





A week later, WikiLeaks reached out to a second GRU persona, Guccifer 2.0, and pitched WikiLeaks as the best outlet for the hacked material. On July 14, 2016, GRU officers used a Guccifer 2.0 email address to send WikiLeaks an encrypted one-gigabyte file named "wk dnc link I .txt.gpg." Assange confirmed receipt, and on July 22 he published 20,000 DNC emails stolen during the GRU's breach.





By then, it was no secret where the documents came from. The computer security firm CrowdStrike had already published its technical report on the DNC breach, which laid out a trail leading directly to Moscow and the GRU. Analysts at ThreatConnect independently presented evidence that Guccifer 2.0 and DC Leaks were fictional creations of that agency.





But rather than refuse to comment on his sources, as he's done in other cases, Assange used his platform to deny that he got the material from Russians, and make statements at an alternative theory. On August 9, 2016, WikiLeaks' Twitter feed announced a $20,000 reward for "information leading to conviction for the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich."





For some, the cryptic tweet was their first introduction to a grim and fantastical conspiracy theory rooted in a real-life tragedy that occurred the early morning of July 10, 2016 on a Washington DC sidewalk.





Rich was a 27-year-old DNC staffer when he was gunned down in what police have described as a robbery gone wrong. The unsolved murder timed shortly before Assange's DNC leaks spoke volumes to inhabitants of the far right wing fringe, where it's long been an article of faith that Hillary Clinton has her enemies killed.